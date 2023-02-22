Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ NC State

Current Records: Wake Forest 17-10; NC State 21-7

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the NC State Wolfpack at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at PNC Arena. NC State will be strutting in after a victory while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Demon Deacons came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, falling 96-87. Wake Forest's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Cameron Hildreth, who had 14 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Wolfpack proved too difficult a challenge. NC State took their matchup against UNC 77-69. Four players on NC State scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (29), forward DJ Burns (18), guard Casey Morsell (12), and guard Terquavion Smith (12).

The Demon Deacons are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Wake Forest against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Wake Forest is now 17-10 while NC State sits at 21-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wake Forest is stumbling into the contest with the 53rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.9 on average. The Wolfpack's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 34th most points per game in college basketball at 78.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

NC State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Wake Forest.