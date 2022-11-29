Who's Playing

William & Mary @ NC State

Current Records: William & Mary 3-4; NC State 6-1

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe are on the road again Tuesday and play against the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at PNC Arena.

The contest between William & Mary and the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Tribe falling 80-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, William & Mary got a solid performance out of forward Ben Wight, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, NC State had enough points to win and then some against the Butler Bulldogs this past Friday, taking their matchup 76-61. Five players on NC State scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (15), forward DJ Burns (14), forward Dusan Mahorcic (13), guard Terquavion Smith (10), and guard Jack Clark (10).

William & Mary have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 21-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Tribe are now 3-4 while the Wolfpack sit at 6-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: William & Mary comes into the game boasting the 17th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.7. But NC State ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.9 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 21-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolfpack, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

William & Mary and NC State tied in their last contest.