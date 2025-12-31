A pair of 9-4 teams will tip off their ACC schedules then the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday afternoon. Both squads last played on Dec. 21 against SEC teams, as Wake fell to Vanderbilt, 98-67, while NC State defeated Ole Miss, 76-62. NC State leads the all-time series with a 98-75 record, but they split their two matchups last season with the home team winning each game.

Tipoff is at noon ET from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., as this will be Wake Forest's first true road game of the season. The Wolfpack are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. NC State odds, while the over/under is 158.5. Before making any NC State vs. Wake Forest picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wake Forest vs. NC State spread: NC State -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wake Forest vs. NC State over/under: 158.5 points Wake Forest vs. NC State money line: NC State -442, Wake Forest +340 Wake Forest vs. NC State picks: See picks at SportsLine Wake Forest vs. NC State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

After simulating Wake Forest vs. NC State 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (158.5 points). The Under is a combined 10-6 for the squads over their last eight games each. In regard to this total, it hasn't been met in most of the recent matchups between these two. Over the last 11 meetings of these teams, eight of them have failed to reach 160.5 points.

NC State has scored 76 or fewer in four of its five games against Power Conference teams this season, as compared to averaging 94 points in eight games against mid-majors. As for Wake Forest, it's lowest point total (67) came in its last game, and it's two lowest 3-point percentages have come in its last two contests. Wednesday's matchup also being the first game in 10 days for both teams means they may need a while to get revved up again as points could be hard to come by early on. With these factors, the Under hits in well over 50% of simulations.

