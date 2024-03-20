Playing a tough schedule is one way teams prepared for the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament. According to KenPom metrics, Michigan had the toughest schedule in the nation. It worked out poorly for the Wolverines, who came nowhere near the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket. However, teams such as Purdue, Baylor, Tennessee and Marquette all played top-10 schedules, and all landed top-three seeds in the 2024 NCAA bracket.

On the other hand, Auburn, Duke, Gonzaga, Saint Mary's and Kentucky all played schedules that ranked outside the top 50. Which strategy will lead to more success in the 2024 March Madness bracket? Before making any predictions for games in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets in three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 5 Gonzaga gets past No. 12 seed McNeese State and then beats No. 4 Kansas in the Round of 32. The 12 vs. 5 matchup is a trendy place to pick upsets. Approximately 25% of CBS Sports Bracket Challenge players are taking McNeese in the first round. SportsLine's model, however, projects that Gonzaga wins that one outright 85% of the time. The Bulldogs then could get what appears to be a favorable second-round matchup against an ailing and struggling Kansas squad, making Mark Few's squad a team to back on the first weekend despite not having as dominant of a regular season.

Another surprise from the Midwest Region: No. 3 Creighton runs the table in the region, getting past No. 2 Tennessee and No. 1 Purdue as the Bluejays punch their ticket to the Final Four in Phoenix. The Bluejays averaged more than 80 points per game (80.5) for the first time since 2017-18. They defend at a high level as well, giving up just 69.7 points per game. Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner is a three-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, giving the Bluejays a 7-footer who can help neutralize other talented bigs they might run into in the region like Zach Edey, Jonas Aidoo or Hunter Dickinson. See which other 2024 March Madness upsets to target here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model is also predicting a stunning 4-seed that will reach the Final Four and has one region where the 1- and 3-seeds go down hard before the Elite Eight. With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region the 1- and 3-seeds go down in flames before the Elite Eight, and which region features a 4-seed in the Final Four, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.