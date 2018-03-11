NCAA bracket 2018: Live updates for Selection Sunday show, March Madness seeds, results

At 6 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, Bracketology will cease to exist for a year. There will be no more projections. No more guessing which teams are on the bubble and which ones aren't. It all ends when, on TBS, the selection committee will unveil the long-awaited field of 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

So grab your blank printable March Madness bracket, sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games, gather around your TV, and gear up for the best college hoops holiday to date.

We will have live coverage of the big reveal as it unfolds and you can follow along with our writers below.

Live NCAA Tournament bracket updates: