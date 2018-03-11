NCAA bracket 2018: Printable March Madness tournament bracket, seeds, games

The field of 68 teams has been revealed and the matchups are locked in. That means the NCAA Tournament bracket is ready and willing to be attacked with knowledge by your sharpie.

So before the action kicks into gear on Thursday and Friday, make sure to print off the official bracket for you, your friends and your office mates. Mark up your bracket and make your picks, and rest assured knowing that you've got your office pool locked down -- especially if you're smart enough to be reading this right now.

So were there any big stunners in the bracket reveal? In a word, no. As expected, Virginia, Kansas, Xavier and Villanova all earned No. 1 seeds. Not a big surprise. The real surprises came on the bubble where Baylor, Louisville, Marquette, Middle Tennessee, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Saint Mary's and Southern Cal were all snubbed.

THE LAST 4 IN...



UCLA

St. Bonaventure

Arizona State

Those snubs meant that Oklahoma and Trae Young snuck in despite just two wins since February. Syracuse also earned an at-large bid despite a putrid resume, and Alabama, which saw a deep run in the SEC Tournament unofficially punch its ticket, earned a No. 9 seed.

