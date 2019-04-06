NCAA bracket 2019: Check out your ultimate guide with Final Four, March Madness predictions, NCAA Tournament schedule
Your hub for everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
There are just seven games remaining in the 2019 NCAA Tournament as Elite Eight action kicks off on Saturday night. With three No. 1 seeds still vying for a spot in the Final Four, things are sure to get might interesting over the next two days. We here at CBS Sports are aiming to keep you up to date on all the happenings, and we will have your back once again throughout the second weekend of action.
Below, you will find all the basics -- the bracket itself, how to play our Bracket Games -- as well as expert picks and analysis for every regional in the field and so much more. CBS Sports will be with you from now through the national championship on Monday, April 8, so stay tuned for full coverage of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Follow the 2019 NCAA Tournament
- Schedule: Round by round tip times, TV listings
- 2018 champion Villanova bounced in second round
- The 12 over 5 upset makes a return in 2019
- Ja Morant gifts young fan his sneakers
- Duke survives another scare against Virginia Tech
- Auburn knocks off No. 1 seed North Carolina
- Duke's belief in Tre Jones paying off
Final Four 2019
Why each team will win
