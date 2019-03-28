NCAA bracket 2019: Check out your ultimate guide with March Madness predictions, NCAA Tournament schedule
Your hub for everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
The Sweet 16 portion of March Madness has arrived! After an opening weekend that gave us some pretty predictable outcomes for the most part, we're set for a second weekend of the 2019 NCAA Tournament that will feature the best of the best in college basketball vying for a spot in the Final Four. We here at CBS Sports are aiming to keep you up to date on all the happenings, and we will have your back once again throughout the second weekend of action.
Below, you will find all the basics -- the bracket itself, how to play our Bracket Games -- as well as expert picks and analysis for every regional in the field and so much more. CBS Sports will be with you from now through the national championship on Monday, April 8, so stay tuned for full coverage of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Fill out your brackets now
- Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip!
- Download the official printable bracket so you can follow the entire tourney
- Regional breakdowns: East | South | Midwest | West
- Research: Ranking the field 1-68
- Completed brackets: Our experts fill out their picks
- Need more help? Tips for casual fans filling out brackets
Follow the 2019 NCAA Tournament
- Schedule: Round by round tip times, TV listings
- 2018 champion Villanova bounced in second round
- The 12 over 5 upset makes a return in 2019
- Ja Morant gifts young fan his sneakers
- Battle of the big men: Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall
- Make some dough: SportsLine's clutch picks -- Upset Bracket | Optimal Bracket
- Standout matchups: You must watch these five first-round games
CBS Sports covered Selection Sunday from start to finish. If you wish to view our updates from the big day, keep on reading or click here if the application does not load properly.
