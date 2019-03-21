NCAA bracket 2019: Here's your ultimate guide with March Madness predictions, NCAA Tournament schedule
Your hub for everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Get ready for the madness. With the first-round games starting Thursday, the 2019 NCAA Tournament is finally here and March Madness is in full swing. The loaded field was set into place on Selection Sunday, and we're headed toward what should be another fun weekend of action in the most exciting postseason tournament in all of sports. As usual, there's plenty to digest in regards to the NCAA Tournament, but thankfully, we're here to makes sure you're covered.
Below, you will find all the basics -- the bracket itself, how to play our Bracket Games -- as well as expert picks and analysis for every regional in the field and so much more. CBS Sports will be with you from now through the national championship on Monday, April 8, so stay tuned for full coverage of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Fill out your brackets now
- Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip!
- Download the official printable bracket so you can follow the entire tourney
- Regional breakdowns: East | South | Midwest | West
- Research: Ranking the field 1-68
- Completed brackets: Our experts fill out their picks
- Need more help? Tips for casual fans filling out brackets
Follow the 2019 NCAA Tournament
- Schedule: Round by round tip times, TV listings
- Odds: Opening point spreads for Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament
- Make some dough: SportsLine's clutch picks -- Upset Bracket | Optimal Bracket
- Standout matchups: You must watch these five first-round games
CBS Sports covered Selection Sunday from start to finish. If you wish to view our updates from the big day, keep on reading or click here if the application does not load properly.
