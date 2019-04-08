NCAA bracket 2019: It's Virginia vs. Texas Tech in championship, so check out how March Madness was won
This NCAA Tournament was chalk early, but exciting games have come nonstop since
It's down to just two teams in the NCAA Tournament. And one of them will be cutting down the nets after winning their first title. Virginia will take on Texas Tech in Minneapolis. The Cavaliers needed a little luck after letting a big lead slip away against Auburn in the Final Four. Kyle Guy put up a 3-point attempt to try to win the game for Virginia, but was fouled on the shot and made all three attempts. Texas Tech, on the other hand, handled Michigan State with its stifling defense and clutch shooting.
Now, the Cavaliers and Red Raiders will square off with everything on the line.
CBS Sports brings you every possible angle during March Madness, but it's all meaningless if you're not following our live 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and following along with one of your own at home. There's only one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the continued madness ... because it is inevitable.
Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
