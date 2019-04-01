NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, NCAA Tournament Final Four college basketball schedule
We are headed to the Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow along with us
Now that a couple weeks of 2019 NCAA Tournament action has come and gone, it's time for the event we've all been waiting for in March Madness: the Final Four. After the Elite Eight came to a close on Sunday evening, the field that began with 68 teams is now down to just these four squads: Michigan State, Texas Tech, Auburn and Virginia. A new national champion is upon us, and that journey continues Saturday on CBS as the Final Four games commence.
CBS Sports brings you every possible angle during March Madness, but it's all meaningless if you're not following our live 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and following along with one of your own at home. There's only one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the continued madness ... because it is inevitable.
So who wins Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.
Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zion disappears down the stretch
Duke's best player managed only two points over the final six minutes of action in the los...
-
A look at the Final Four teams
A closer look at all the matchups ahead in the NCAA Tournament Final Four
-
Michigan State upsets No. 1 seed Duke
Duke falls short of the Final Four after Michigan State pulls off a shocker in the Elite E...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
Auburn upsets UK, heads to Final Four
With big man Chuma Okeke sidelined, Auburn upset the Wildcats in the Elite Eight
-
Injured Okeke joins team after half
Okeke jetted to the arena Sunday in the second half to catch the finish and support his te...