NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, NCAA Tournament Final Four college basketball schedule

Now that a couple weeks of 2019 NCAA Tournament action has come and gone, it's time for the event we've all been waiting for in March Madness: the Final Four. After the Elite Eight came to a close on Sunday evening, the field that began with 68 teams is now down to just these four squads: Michigan State, Texas Tech, Auburn and Virginia. A new national champion is upon us, and that journey continues Saturday on CBS as the Final Four games commence.

CBS Sports brings you every possible angle during March Madness, but it's all meaningless if you're not following our live 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and following along with one of your own at home. There's only one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the continued madness ... because it is inevitable.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.

Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.