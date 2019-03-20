NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, NCAA tournament predictions to help make your picks

The 68-team field for the 2019 NCAA Tournament has been set, and with March Madness underway, time is running out to make your selections. With a depth of title contenders at the top of the field along with plenty of mid-major teams poised for upset bids, this will be another epic event with the first round upcoming on Thursday afternoon.

Get started now, invite your friends and drop a photo on your social media account between now and Thursday. You cannot overstudy for this test. This year's bracket is full of potential, full of possibility, full of whatever you want to it to be.

And when it's this time of year, there's two words on the mind of every sports fan: printable bracket. We're here for you -- just as we are every year. This is where dreams come true, where your imagination gets the chance to take hold ... all before things go haywire and your carefully-chosen selections burst into flames. Hey, it's all part of the fun!

Time is Almost Up! Fill out your bracket now for your chance to win a trip to the 2020 Final Four. Get in the action today!

CBS Sports will have you covered for every possible angle as it pertains to identifying the sneaky upset picks, sleeper choices your friends won't have and the teams trending in the right and wrong directions. But before you get to all of that, there's one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the madness ... because it is inevitable.

Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2019 bracket? And which underdogs shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 3 seed makes the Final Four, and see which region you need to pick the 11, 12, and 13 seeds, all from the model that's nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit seed upsets in the first round the past three years.