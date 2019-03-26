NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 basketball schedule
We are headed to the Sweet 16 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow along with us
The 2019 NCAA Tournament didn't have as many upsets as usual during the first weekend of action. But that just means the best teams are on to the second weekend, which could be loaded with great games.
So which teams advance? And which schools will ruin your bracket? Visit SportsLine now to get college basketball picks for every game from Vegas insiders and an advanced computer model, and find out!
When it's this time of year, there are two words on the mind of every sports fan: printable bracket. We're here for you -- just as we are every year. Whether you want to print out your bracket before the fun and go crazy putting red lines through your wrong picks or print a fresh one every day to write in the new winners, we've got you covered.
CBS Sports brings you every possible angle during March Madness, but it's all meaningless if you're not following our live 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and following along with one of your own at home. There's only one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the continued madness ... because it is inevitable.
Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
And at Iowa State, it was announced Tuesday that Steve Prohm earned a contract extension through...
-
NCAA Tournament tip times, schedule
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness
-
Iowa State extends Prohm's contract
Prohm was rumored to be a candidate to succeed Avery Johnson at Alabama, his alma mater
-
Ranking top Sweet 16 upsets of all time
Two of history's 10 greatest bracket-busting Sweet 16 decisions came in last year's tourna...
-
Four coaches with NCAA baggage meet
Roy Williams, John Calipari, Bruce Pearl and Kelvin Sampson all led teams punished by the NCAA...
-
NCAA: Duke vs. Va Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. Virginia Tech 10,000 times