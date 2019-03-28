NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 college basketball schedule

We are headed to the Sweet 16 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow along with us

The opening weekend of the 2019 NCAA Tournament was not one loaded with the insane upsets and drama everyone craves out of March Madness, but it was exciting nonetheless. Although many of the results were predictable, though, it sets up what could be an amazing second weekend of the best tournament in sports as the Sweet 16 is set to commence on Thursday. 

When it's this time of year, there are two words on the mind of every sports fan: printable bracket. We're here for you -- just as we are every year. Whether you want to print out your bracket before the fun and go crazy putting red lines through your wrong picks or print a fresh one every day to write in the new winners, we've got you covered.

CBS Sports brings you every possible angle during March Madness, but it's all meaningless if you're not following our live 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and following along with one of your own at home. There's only one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the continued madness ... because it is inevitable.

Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.

ncaa-2019-bracket-names.jpg
