NCAA bracket 2019: Ultimate guide with March Madness predictions, NCAA Tournament schedule

Selection Sunday has come and gone, and we now have a 68-team field set for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. But with the bracket officially announced and plenty of games to pick and tune in to watch, we're here to provide as much information and advice as we possibly can as March Madness truly gets underway.

Below, you will find all the basics -- the bracket itself, how to play our Bracket Games -- as well as expert picks and analysis for every regional in the field and so much more. CBS Sports will be with you from now through the national championship on Monday, April 8, so stay tuned for full coverage of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Fill out your brackets now

Follow the 2019 NCAA Tournament

CBS Sports covered Selection Sunday from start to finish. If you wish to view our updates from the big day, keep on reading or click here if the application does not load properly.

Thanks for stopping by.