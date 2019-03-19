NCAA bracket 2019: Ultimate guide with March Madness predictions, NCAA Tournament schedule
Your hub for everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Selection Sunday has come and gone, and we now have a 68-team field set for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. But with the bracket officially announced and plenty of games to pick and tune in to watch, we're here to provide as much information and advice as we possibly can as March Madness truly gets underway.
Below, you will find all the basics -- the bracket itself, how to play our Bracket Games -- as well as expert picks and analysis for every regional in the field and so much more. CBS Sports will be with you from now through the national championship on Monday, April 8, so stay tuned for full coverage of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Fill out your brackets now
- Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip!
- Download the official printable bracket so you can follow the entire tourney
- Regional breakdowns: East | South | Midwest | West
- Research: Ranking the field 1-68
- Completed brackets: Our experts fill out their picks
- Need more help? Tips for casual fans filling out brackets
Follow the 2019 NCAA Tournament
- Schedule: Round by round tip times, TV listings
- Odds: Opening point spreads for Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament
- Make some dough: SportsLine's clutch picks -- Upset Bracket | Optimal Bracket
- Standout matchups: You must watch these five first-round games
CBS Sports covered Selection Sunday from start to finish. If you wish to view our updates from the big day, keep on reading or click here if the application does not load properly.
Thanks for stopping by.
