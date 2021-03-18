It's hard to fathom that it's been nearly two years since college basketball fans have had the joy of watching the NCAA Tournament take place in March. But after an extremely difficult year for the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 version of the contest is on track and set to begin on Friday with the First Four. All 68 teams have made the trip to Indiana in preparation for the three-weeks of fun and excitement.

This time of year brings us the time-honored tradition of brackets -- the best way to enjoy the action and madness of March. And while digitally filling out a bracket has become a staple, a lot of people still like the enjoyment of writing it out with pen and paper. As is always the case, CBS Sports has you covered with our printable bracket and some online games to compete against your friends.

You can also find the bracket in just about every way possible on your device of choice, which can help you prep for all our Bracket Games as well. Expanded coverage continues all week on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news streaming service that is watchable on any streaming device.

March is here, and the NCAA Tournament is back. Our bodies are ready. Is your bracket?

2021 NCAA Tournament need to knows

As you venture to fill out your bracket and prepare or March Madness to begin, we here at CBS Sports hope to help ensure you do the best you can in your pools and games. After all, if you can't brag about getting the bracket right, what's the point? Check out some of our top stories below.

Itching for more college hoops analysis?

