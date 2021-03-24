There has never been a question that March Madness is the most exciting tournament-style event there is, year in and year out. The NCAA Tournament is once again rife with upsets and storylines with only 16 left in the field vying to win a national championship in Indianapolis. Some of the biggest names in the sport didn't survive the first weekend as double-digit seeds turned into Cinderella stories.

The biggest surprises were both Loyola Chicago and Oral Roberts. The Ramblers, a No. 8 seed, took down ACC Tournament champs Georgia Tech in the first round before turning around and taking down No. 1 seed and Big Ten Tournament champs (as well as in-state foe) Illinois. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, entered as a No. 15 seed and shocked the country with a first-round upset of No. 2 seed Ohio State. They turned right back around and took down the No. 7 seed Gators to become just the second No. 15 to ever reach the Sweet 16.

And now we wait to the next stage, which is arguably the best stage because it has a combination of really good teams and still plenty of games for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. If you'd still like to have that bracket in your life to print, we're still here for you. Do with it what you please. CBS Sports always has your bracket back.

You can also find our LIVE updating bracket in just about every way possible on your device of choice.

Expanded coverage continues all week on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news streaming service that is watchable on any streaming device.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.