Selection Sunday is only days away, so you know what that means: It is officially time to whet your appetite for March Madness by printing out your own clean 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. That's why you're here, after all. CBS Sports is the go-to spot for all things March Madness.

Check out our traditional image/PDF to print a blank 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. Print it out -- print out dozens of 'em! -- and have at it whether you're keeping track of developments during the Selection Show (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET, CBS) or building brackets with your friends, family and co-workers.

While you're here, be sure to check out the most extensive digital coverage of college basketball and the NCAA Tournament that you can find anywhere. From breaking news to bracketology to team analysis, real-time scores, picks, award-winning commentary and more, CBS Sports has you blanketed with up-to-the-minute coverage across the sport.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the NCAA Tournament bracket.

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule

The NCAA Tournament truly kicks off Sunday night when the March Madness field of 68 is officially released on the Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. A printable bracket with all the teams and locations will be available shortly after the show.

Basketball competition officially tips Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four contested in Dayton, Ohio. The four final tournament seeds will look to play their way into the primary 64-team field with first-round action starting just days later.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament lasts from Thursday, March 16 to Friday, March 17 with games airing across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The second round lasts across Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 as the field gets whittled down to 16 teams.

The Sweet 16 (March 23-24) and Elite Eight (March 25-26) will be completed the following week with the Final Four set for Saturday, April 1 in Houston. The national championship will then be held Monday, April 3, culminating the 2022-23 college basketball season.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracketology

Conference tournaments are the last chance for teams to impress the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. The season has reached the home stretch with these tournaments lasting through the weekend and concluding on Sunday, hours before the Selection Show.

Check our CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm's latest bracketology proceeding the league events and be sure to check the CBS Sports bracketology page for consistent updates from now through Sunday night.

