The mad rush of Selection Sunday is over and the First Four is almost here so now it's time to get settled in for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. March Madness is here and you need to be prepared by printing out your own NCAA Tournament bracket to track your favorite teams all the way to the Final Four. That's why you're here, after all. CBS Sports is the go-to spot for all things March Madness.

Check out our traditional image/PDF to print a 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. Print it out -- print out dozens of 'em! -- and have at it as you fill out brackets with your friends, family and co-workers.

The wait is over, brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges to play for a SUV and a dream trip!

While you're here, be sure to check out the most extensive digital coverage of college basketball and the NCAA Tournament that you can find anywhere. From breaking news to bracketology to team analysis, real-time scores, picks, award-winning commentary and more, CBS Sports has you blanketed with up-to-the-minute coverage across the sport.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the NCAA Tournament bracket.

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule

Basketball competition officially tips Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four contested in Dayton, Ohio. The four final tournament seeds will look to play their way into the primary 64-team field with first-round action starting just days later.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament lasts from Thursday, March 16 to Friday, March 17 with games airing across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The second round lasts across Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 as the field gets whittled down to 16 teams.

The Sweet 16 (March 23-24) and Elite Eight (March 25-26) will be completed the following week with the Final Four set for Saturday, April 1 in Houston. The national championship will then be held Monday, April 3, culminating the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Get every pick, every play, every upset and fill out your bracket with our help! Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will make and break your bracket, and see who cuts down the nets, all from the model that beat over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets in two of the last four tournaments.