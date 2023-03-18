We all need to catch our breath, but the problem is there's not much time! And incredible first round of the NCAA Tournament has brackets everywhere in tatters.

There isn't one perfect one remaining bracket at CBS Sports. Despite that, we know you still want more. So here's the place where you can print out the latest, up-to-date bracket. We've also got a blank bracket for you as well, if that's what you need.

We all know this thing's going to be even more beautifully mangled by the end of Saturday night. This year's tournament is off to a historic, unforgettable start. We're already guaranteed a Cinderella story into the Sweet 16 as well. Amazing theater. So go here to print out the bracket, and be sure to keep checking back in. This page will continue to update after each round. CBS Sports has the most extensive NCAA Tournament coverage on the internet. Highlights, analysis, viral stories, exclusive interviews, podcasts, numbers to know, trends to follow, features to read and so much more.

Saturday's action gets going at noon ET on CBS. No. 5 San Diego State plays No. 13 Furman in the South's second round.

Here is the link to print a 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the NCAA Tournament bracket.

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule

The second round lasts across Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 as the field gets whittled down to 16 teams.

The Sweet 16 (March 23-24) and Elite Eight (March 25-26) will be completed the following week with the Final Four set for Saturday, April 1 in Houston. The national championship will then be held Monday, April 3, culminating the 2022-23 college basketball season.

