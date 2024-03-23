Saturday's NCAA Tournament slate features a plethora of intriguing matchups as the first weekend of the Big Dance enters the second round. If it was anything like the first, we're in for upsets, dramatic finishes and big comebacks as the field of teams competing for the national title continues to dwindle.

No. 2 seed Arizona squares off with No. 7 seed Dayton in the West Region in a matchup pitting two of the sport's brightest stars against each other. Dayton big man DaRon Holmes II is an underrated versatile weapon, while Arizona's leading scorer Caleb Love is an offensive machine with significant NCAA Tournament experience under his belt. That's only the beginning.

No. 4 seed Kansas meets No. 5 seed Gonzaga as two historically strong programs look to silence the critics and make the Sweet 16 despite roster limitations. The only other game that boasts the same level of brand recognition is the late afternoon/early evening tussle between No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Michigan State.

In the evening a couple of legendary coaches battle their former employers. First, it's No. 2 seed Tennessee and Rick Barnes taking on No. 7 seed Texas, where he won 402 games between 1998 and 2015. Finally, No. 11 seed Oregon and coach Dana Altman will battle No. 3 seed Creighton to close the evening. Altman won 327 games while coaching the Bluejays from 1994 to 2010.

