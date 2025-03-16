With 68 teams making it to the Big Dance, March Madness is upon us and the 2025 NCAA Tournament is set to begin. You're ready, we're ready, and we know you will need an NCAA bracket to print out now that the teams have officially been put into place.

Good news: You've come to the right pace! Bookmark this page as you can print a blank bracket now that it has been completed with all 68 teams announced on Selection Sunday.

Below is a blank printable 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, courtesy of the home of March Madness: CBS Sports. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next three weeks. CBS Sports will offer the most extensive coverage of the NCAA Tournament anywhere: previews, picks, advice, stats to know, breaking news and analysis, must-watch video breakdowns, podcasts and so much more.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new Nissan Armada and Final FourⓇ trips!

Let's take a look at the bracket with all 68 teams filled in. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander attempts to help you along your bracket journey by ranking every team that's part of 2025 March Madness from 1-68.

As usual, CBS Sports has a variety of methods in which you can view the bracket on the device of your choice. And you absolutely want to make sure you join our Bracket Games where you can compete against the public or create a bracket group to battle your family, friends and/or co-workers.

CBS Sports

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Expanded coverage of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket release continues Sunday night and throughout the week on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news streaming service viewable on any streaming device.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports will combine to provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Basketball competition officially tips Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four contested in Dayton, Ohio. The four final tournament seeds will look to play their way into the primary 64-team field with first-round action starting just days later.

Who will win every college basketball game today, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.