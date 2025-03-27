March Madness is moving fast and as it heads to the the Sweet 16 college basketball fans not only should have their own NCAA Tournament bracket to keep track of the games during March Madness, but a clean one that is printable and updated

And this is where you'll get it now that we have officially reached the second weekend of the Big Dance. You know you want it. You know you need need it

If you're looking for a place to print out a clean bracket, here it is. Be sure to bookmark and/or favorite this — we'll be sure to keep this link live and available for you to print out a 2025 March Madness bracket for whenever you need it between now and the end of the men's tournament.

Download your 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket here.

To keep up with the NCAA tourney, be sure to follow all of our coverage at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app, but beyond that, the Eye on College Basketball podcast will have nightly recaps after every round of the tournament through the bracket. Head here to subscribe on YouTube, or here for subscription on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Let's take a look at the bracket with all 68 teams filled in. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander attempts to help you along your bracket journey by ranking every team that's part of 2025 March Madness from 1-68.

As usual, CBS Sports has a variety of methods in which you can view the bracket on the device of your choice.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports will combine to provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Basketball competition officially tipped Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four contested in Dayton, Ohio and concludes with the NCAA Championship Game April 7 in San Antonio on CBS.

