NCAA bracket 2026 live updates: Selection Sunday coverage, March Madness bracket for men's NCAA Tournament
The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket is nearing release as March Madness gets locked into place
Selection Sunday is here. The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled on CBS as the race to the Final Four in Indianapolis begins next week in Dayton during the First Four.
Thirty-one teams received an automatic bid to the Big Dance by winning their respective conference. The other 37 teams that will participate in the NCAA Tournament will get in via at-large bids.
One of the top storylines heading into the weekend was who would be the final No. 1 seed. Duke, Michigan and Arizona -- no matter what happened at their respective conference tournaments this week -- were all more than likely going to stay on the No. 1 line.
After some chaos this weekend in the Big 12, Big East and SEC tournaments, there are even more eyeballs on the team that will join the other three as the final No. 1 seed. The top contenders are UConn, Houston and Florida.
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The Gators lost to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals, which ended their bid to repeat as conference champions. In CBS Sports' final Bracketology projections, Florida was the final No. 1 seed.
And of course, you can't forget about bubble teams. Several teams, including Santa Clara, SMU, Missouri, San Diego State, Oklahoma and Auburn, among others, will hope to hear their name called during the Selection Show.
Watch the Selection Show for the 2026 NCAA Tournament beginning at 6 p.m. ET live on CBS and streaming on March Madness Live. Keep on reading for live updates from Selection Sunday as the March Madness bracket gets filled out.
2026 NCAA Tournament bracket expert picks: No. 1 seeds predicted before Selection Sunday show
As the day breaks on Selection Sunday, three teams are "locks" to be a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That would be Duke, Arizona and Michigan. All three have strong cases to be the No. 1 overall seed, but it appears that the Blue Devils have the inside track to be the first team to hear their name called when the bracket is released.
The next talking point heading into Sunday -- outside of a historically weak bubble -- will be what team earns the final No. 1 seed alongside those three teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket. There are three teams in contention to join Duke, Michigan and Arizona. The team projected to be the final No. 1 seed is Florida, the reigning national champions.
Houston and UConn will also be under consideration to be the final No. 1 seed.
Behind Vanderbilt's rise to a 2-seed
Vandy picked up three Quad1A wins away from home in the past week.
No one had Vandy in the top 16 heading into the Bracket Preview. We did, and we were right. Since then they are 5-2 with four victories against tournament teams. On resume, the 'Dores rank ahead of Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State and just about anyone you want to throw into the conversation behind Houston and UConn. And they have closed the gap considerably in predictive metrics. About half of Bracket Matrix folks either don't update daily or look at NET, which is increasingly irrelevant for everything except categorizing opponents.
People want to act like they played a bad nonconference schedule. 100% false. They beat at-large teams UCF, VCU, Saint Mary's and SMU in the noncon.
Do I think a 3-seed is more likely for Vandy with a loss? Maybe, yeah. But they are 110% deserving of a No. 2 seed with a win, especially in a year when the committee is pushing back forcefully on the narrative that Sunday championship games don't matter.
Adds my colleague Jacob Fetner: "Also, people aren't bringing up Duke Miles' injury in regards to Vandy. They are 20-5 with him and 6-2 without. You can easily argue that they'd be even closer to a 2 seed lock if they had him in those games"
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Live
CBS Sports HQ
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ACC Tournament Championship Highlights: Virginia vs Duke
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Big 12 Tournament Championship Highlights: Houston vs Arizona
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Big East Tournament Championship Highlights: UConn vs St. John's
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NCAAM BIG 10 Semifinal Highlights: No. 7 Purdue vs No. 6 UCLA (3/14)
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MAC Tournament Championship Highlights: Toledo vs Akron
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Mountain West Tournament Championship Highlights: San Diego State vs Utah State
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CUSA Tournament Championship Highlights: Kennesaw State vs Louisiana Tech
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NCAAM SEC Semifinal Highlights: Ole Miss vs Arkansas
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Big West Tournament Championship Highlights: Hawai'i vs UC Irvine
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NCAAM Big 10 Tournament Highlights: Michigan vs Wisconsin
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NCAAM SEC Semifinal Highlights: Vanderbilt vs Florida
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NCAAM MEAC Championship Highlights: NC Central vs Howard
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