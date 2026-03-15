NCAA bracket 2026 live updates: Selection Sunday coverage, March Madness bracket for men's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday is here. The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled on CBS as the race to the Final Four in Indianapolis begins next week in Dayton during the First Four.

Thirty-one teams received an automatic bid to the Big Dance by winning their respective conference. The other 37 teams that will participate in the NCAA Tournament will get in via at-large bids.

One of the top storylines heading into the weekend was who would be the final No. 1 seed. Duke, Michigan and Arizona -- no matter what happened at their respective conference tournaments this week -- were all more than likely going to stay on the No. 1 line.

After some chaos this weekend in the Big 12, Big East and SEC tournaments, there are even more eyeballs on the team that will join the other three as the final No. 1 seed. The top contenders are UConn, Houston and Florida.

Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

The Gators lost to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals, which ended their bid to repeat as conference champions. In CBS Sports' final Bracketology projections, Florida was the final No. 1 seed.

And of course, you can't forget about bubble teams. Several teams, including Santa Clara, SMU, Missouri, San Diego State, Oklahoma and Auburn, among others, will hope to hear their name called during the Selection Show.

Watch the Selection Show for the 2026 NCAA Tournament beginning at 6 p.m. ET live on CBS and streaming on March Madness Live. Keep on reading for live updates from Selection Sunday as the March Madness bracket gets filled out.