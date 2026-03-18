The most glorious weekend of the sports calendar is upon us, as the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins, in earnest, on Thursday with first round action spanning from the lunch hour on the east coast until after midnight. Then we get to do it all again on Friday as the field of 64 gets whittled to 32.

This year's 1-32 ranking of the first round games features a few distinct sections. The four No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 seed games are slotted as the "worst" since they bring minimal upset potential and are likely going to be blowouts. Of course, they also include the possibility of something legendary transpiring, but it's highly improbable. In fact, the first nine games on the list are lopsided seeding matchups. At least one will inevitably produce an exciting finish, but it's hard to know where it will happen.

The next distinction is in the 10-13 range, where four teams with stud freshmen are featured. Tennessee's Nate Ament, BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Arkansas' Darius Acuff and Kansas' Darryn Peterson are all worth watching in games that carry at least some upset potential.

Finally, games 9-1 are all brimming with intrigue. Most of them should be bangers. The top two feature blue bloods that appear to be in danger against double-digit seeds from outside the high-major structure.

Here's the full 32-1 ranking of the first round's best games in descending order from worst to best.

32. (1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View A&M/Lehigh

Friday | 9:25 p.m. | TNT

Florida will be angry after getting blown out against Vanderbilt in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Gators are legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions and should cruise here. UF absolutely demolished the handful of teams of this caliber that it played during nonconference action.

31. (1) Michigan vs. (16) Howard

Thursday | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

Michigan is No. 28 in average height, per KenPom. Howard is 337th. This is David vs. Goliath -- both in terms of program status and actual height. The Bison will need a 3-point barrage for the ages to have a chance. Considering they hit just 6.7 triples per game (288th nationally), it's probably not happening.

30. (1) Duke vs. (16) Siena

Thursday | 2:50 p.m. | CBS

A game between two former national title-winning players who are now coaches gives this 1 vs. 16 matchup a little more juice than most. Duke's Jon Scheyer (a former Duke star) and Siena's Gerry McNamara (a former Syracuse star) are names and faces that any college basketball fan who was conscious during the early 2000s will vividly remember as players.

29. (1) Arizona vs. (16) LIU

Friday | 1:35 p.m. | TNT

LIU's "fins up" story is the sort of stuff that college basketball's appeal to casual fans is built upon. Your first-grader or your grandmother can play along with the LIU's new trademark motion and enjoy. It's got a great backstory, too. Better get in on the while you can, because the Sharks are 30.5-point underdogs against Arizona.

28. (3) Michigan State vs. (14) North Dakota State

Thursday | 4:05 p.m. | TNT

You'll be stunned to hear that a Michigan State team coached by Tom Izzo has reached the NCAA Tournament and looks capable of making a deep run. The Spartans are historically pretty solid in the first round under Izzo, with a 2016 loss to Middle Tennessee serving as a notable exception. North Dakota State doesn't have the size down low to handle the Spartans on the boards, so the Bison will have to make it rain from deep to have a shot.

27. (2) Houston vs. Idaho

Thursday | 10:10 p.m. | truTV

Houston's average margin of victory over its last six first-round NCAA Tournament games is 27.1 points. The Cougars' length and defensive tenacity makes them a nightmare for teams like Idaho. The Vandals are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1990 after somehow making it through the Big Sky Tournament while shooting just 25.3% from beyond the arc. They will need to shoot it much better against Houston to make it worth staying up to see the end of Thursday's final game.

26. (2) UConn vs. (15) Furman

Friday | 10 p.m. | TBS

Furman stunned No. 4 seed Virginia in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. This team doesn't look nearly as dangerous, but it does have one of the NCAA Tournament's most under-appreciated freshmen in Alex Wilkins. It will also be worth staying up late to see Dan Hurley's antics. If this pod goes according to chalk, we'll get Hurley vs. Mick Cronin in the second round for a chance to face Tom Izzo in the Sweet 16. The bottom half of the East Region is officially the angry coach section of the bracket.

25. (3) Illinois vs. (14) Penn

Thursday | 9:25 p.m. | TNT

When folks turn over to TNT for this one, they are going to say, "whoa, is that Fran McCaffery?" Yes, the former longtime Iowa coach is back at Penn, his alma mater. Their next comment may be, "whoa, is that TJ Power?" Yes, the former five-star prospect who played at Duke and Virginia is now a 3-point flamethrower for the Quakers. He scored 48 in their Ivy League Tournament title game victory over Yale.

24. (2) Iowa State vs. (15) Tennessee State

Friday | 2:50 p.m. | CBS

Tennessee State's Nolan Smith is the first coach in 18 years to snap a 30-plus year NCAA Tournament drought for a program while in his first season as a Division I head coach. The former star guard at Duke has already led Tennessee State to its most victories in a season (23) since it joined the D-I ranks in 1977. The 37-year-old's career was on a strong trajectory before TSU won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Now, Smith's career is one Friday afternoon upset away from an injection of rocket fuel.

23. (8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa

Friday | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

This is a fairly nondescript matchup between two of the least-interesting high-major teams in the field. The winner gets a likely death sentence in the second round against Florida. But if you want to get excited about it, the Hawkeyes have one of the best guards in all of college basketball. Bennett Stirtz led Drake to an upset of Missouri in last year's first round before following coach Ben McCollum to Iowa.

22. (3) Gonzaga vs. (14) Kennesaw State

Thursday | 10 p.m. | TBS

Kennesaw State ranks No. 163 at KenPom, and Gonzaga did lose to No. 202 Portland on Feb. 4. So maybe there is some upset potential here as the Owls seek their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory. But in all likelihood, the Zags will cruise behind the interior dominance of Graham Ike and a top-10 level defense.

21. (2) Purdue vs. (15) Queens

Friday | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

Teams that have knocked Purdue out of the NCAA Tournament over the past decade: Little Rock (2016), North Texas (2021), Saint Peter's (2022) and FDU (2023). You will forgive Boilermakers fans if they are weirdly nervous to be facing Queens. The Royals are in their first season of NCAA Tournament eligibility since transitioning from Division II, which would make them a perfect addition to the list of surprising teams that have frazzled Purdue in the past.

20. (3) Virginia vs. (14) Wright State

Friday | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

The irony in Ryan Odom now being Virginia's coach is that he was the coach of UMBC in 2018 when the Retrievers beat Virginia and became the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Now, after being the hunter with programs like UMBC, Utah State and VCU, Odom is the hunted. Life on the other side of the lopsided matchup can be unpleasant.

19. (8) Villanova vs. (9) Utah State

Thursday | 4:10 p.m. | TNT

The number of old men who will be yelling at clouds over Devin Askew showing up on their screens will be high. The Villanova guard is on his fifth school and is the only player in the field with that distinction. Askew began his career at Kentucky as a highly rated prospect in the Class of 2020, which also included now-veteran NBA players like Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley. Utah State's Kolby King is right behind him with four schools in four years.

18. (5) St. John's vs. (12) Northern Iowa

Friday | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

Northern Iowa has more NCAA Tournament victories this century than St. John's. But this is a tough draw for the Panthers, who are up against an under-seeded Red Storm team that won the Big East regular season and tournament titles. St. John's has been performing at a top-10 level over the past month. If the Red Storm win, we could get Rick Pitino vs. Bill Self in the second round. If that's not your taste, UNI vs. Cal Baptist is also on the table.

17. (5) Vanderbilt vs. (12) McNeese

Thursday | 3:15 p.m. | truTV

McNeese student manager Amir Khan is back on the scene. After following Will Wade to NC State, he transferred back home to be with the Cowboys. Whether McNeese has the juice for another big upset after taking down Clemson in the first round last year remains to be seen. But Khan's presence ensures the vibes will be strong for McNeese.

16. (7) UCLA vs. (10) UCF

Friday | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

It would have been hilarious to see UCLA scheduled for the 12-1 p.m. window after being sent three time zones away from home as a better-seeded team for this game. The meltdown from Bruins coach Mick Cronin after a loss in those circumstances would have been must-see stuff. Nonetheless, he'll still be mad about the cross-country travel if UCLA loses at 7:25 p.m. If the Bruins win, we'll likely get a Cronin vs. Dan Hurley matchup in the second round. Those poor officials. Either way, enjoyers of Cronin's antics are in for a good time.

15. (4) Nebraska vs. (13) Troy

Thursday | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

Nebraska is seeking its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, and anything less would be a disappointing cap to one of the best programs in season history. The Cornhuskers started 20-0 but are just 6-6 since, which suggests they may be a little vulnerable against a capable Troy team. The Trojans boast excellent continuity, especially for a mid-major program, and they showed their mettle with a win at San Diego State in November. If the upset occurs, it would be absolutely gutting for a Nebraska team with no March Madness history to speak of.

14. (7) Miami vs. (10) Missouri

Friday | 10:10 p.m. | truTV

If you like star left-handed forwards who transferred away from historically proud programs, this is the game for you. Malik Reneau, formerly of Indiana, is averaging 18.8 points and 6.6 rebounds on 54.9% shooting for the Hurricanes, who turned things around quickly in Year 1 under coach Jai Lucas. Missouri is led by ex-Duke forward Mark Mitchell, who averages 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds on 55.1% shooting. For such a late-night game, the atmosphere should be great since Mizzou is playing a de facto home game in St. Louis.

13. (6) Tennessee vs. (11) SMU/Miami (Ohio)

Friday | 4:25 p.m. | TBS

Depending on the opponent, the intrigue of this game will fluctuate drastically. But we'll be like the selection committee with Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament and just predetermine an outcome before knowing the whole picture. The game won't be mega-interesting to casual viewers if it's Tennessee vs. SMU. But it will be super interesting if it's Tennessee vs. Miami (Ohio) as the RedHawks try to prove their unbeaten regular season was more than just the product of a poor schedule.

12. (6) BYU vs. (11) Texas

Thursday | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

If you happen to be a fan of an NBA team that's going to have a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, this NCAA Tournament is the one for you. BYU wing AJ Dybantsa has been comfortably slotted at No. 2 in the CBS Sports Draft Prospect Rankings and is set to show what he can do on the big stage. He is college basketball's leading scorer at 25.3 points per game.

11. (4) Arkansas vs. (13) Hawaii

Thursday | 4:25 p.m. | TBS

If you haven't watched Darius Acuff Jr. yet, you are in for a treat. Arkansas' freshman guard is already a superstar, and the NCAA Tournament should only accelerate his rise to fame. Best of all, Razorbacks coach John Calipari lets him start, which is not an honor that all of Calipari's elite freshman guards have received over the years. If there's one player in this bracket capable of putting a team on his back and carrying it to the Final Four, it's probably Acuff.

10. (4) Kansas vs. (13) Cal Baptist

Friday | 9:45 p.m. | CBS

Only in college basketball do we get a generational professional prospect playing against Cal Baptist as part of the race to determine a national champion. What version of Darryn Peterson will we get? That's the big question looming over a loaded East Region. The answer will determine how far the Jayhawks go. What's crazy is that he's not even the highest-scoring player in this matchup. That distinction belongs to Cal Baptist's Dominique Daniels, who is the second-highest scoring player in the NCAA Tournament at 23.2 points per game behind only BYU's AJ Dybantsa.

9. (5) Wisconsin vs. (12) High Point

Thursday | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

Thursday afternoon has some electric potential with Louisville vs. South Florida and Wisconsin vs. High Point set to tip within 20 minutes of each other. High Point enters the NCAA Tournament with the nation's longest winning streak at 14 games. The Panthers are one of the smallest teams in the field, but they rank third nationally in points per game (90.0), which equips them to hang with Wisconsin's high-octane offense led by high-scoring guards Nick Boyd and John Blackwell.

8. (5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron

Friday | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

Akron has become a regular in the NCAA Tournament in recent seasons under coach John Groce. The Zips haven't broken through for a Cinderella moment, but this could be the year. It's Groce's best team yet, with a true star in undersized guard Tavari Johnson. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders are navigating life without injured star JT Toppin, which makes them vulnerable to a potential upset.

7. Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M

Thursday | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

One year ago, Saint Mary's was a No. 7 seed and defeated No. 10 seed Vanderbilt -- an SEC team led by a first-year coach -- in a clash of styles during the first round. The Gaels will attempt to pull off an eerily similar victory Thursday evening. Once again, the opponent is a fast-paced SEC team led by a first-year coach in Texas A&M's Bucky McMillan. The stylistic tug of war could go a variety of ways. Saint Mary's will hope it goes like last year's 59-56 win over Vanderbilt.

6. (8) Ohio State vs. (9) TCU

Thursday | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

TCU owns neutral-site victories over No. 1 seed Florida and No. 5 seed Wisconsin. The Horned Frogs also beat No. 2 seed Iowa State at home and No. 5 seed Texas Tech on the road during the regular season. They have won nine of their past 11. Ohio State has also been playing elite basketball since March began. Might the winner push No. 1 seed Duke in the second round? Don't rule it out.

5. (8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis

Thursday | 9:45 p.m. | CBS

The over/under on shot-clock violations in this game should be 0.5. Georgia and Saint Louis average a combined 177 points, which is the most entering any NCAA Tournament matchup of the past 20 seasons. How's that for some late-night entertainment on a Thursday? Between the two, 12 players are averaging at least nine points per game.

4. (6) Louisville vs. (11) South Florida

Thursday | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

This one will bring some juice to the Thursday afternoon slate. The two highest-volume 3-point shooters in the entire NCAA Tournament bracket are on opposite sides of this matchup. Louisville's Ryan Conwell gets up 9.6 attempts per game while South Florida's Wes Enis comes in slightly behind with 9.4. This game will be the ultimate version of 3-point roulette as the Cardinals seek to advance in the Big Dance for the first time since 2017.

3. (4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra

Friday | 3:15 p.m. | truTV

Hofstra beat Pitt and Syracuse during nonconference play, so there won't be any shock factor associated with facing an athletic high-major program. The Pride ranks 33rd nationally in 3-point percentage at 36.8%, and a hefty share of their shot attempts come from beyond the arc. Alabama is expected to be without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway, who picked up a felony drug charge this week. That certainly helps Hofstra's hopes of pulling a big first-round upset.

2. (6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU

Thursday | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

A North Carolina team playing without injured star freshman Caleb Wilson is on upset alert. VCU has won 16 of its past 17 games under first-year coach Phil Martelli Jr. and plays with ruthless intensity. The Rams shoot it great from beyond the arc, but can still find ways to win even when 3-pointers aren't going down. The Tar Heels better watch out.

1. (7) Kentucky vs. (10) Santa Clara

Friday | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

UK's anxiety will make this entertaining for all those who like watching blue bloods sweat. Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek is trying to win an NCAA Tournament game with his fourth school after previously advancing in the Big Dance with Miami (Ohio), NC State and Arizona State. He's a grizzled veteran of these battles. Meanwhile, Kentucky coach Mark Pope has just been trying to keep the Wildcats on the rails during an up-and-down season marred by injury. Exiting before John Calipari once again would be painful.