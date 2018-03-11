March Madness bracket: Prep for Selection Sunday with this blank NCAA Tournament field

Get your printable bracket so you can start filling out your winners as soon as the field is announced

It's Sunday. It's March. And it's that Sunday in March. Selection Sunday. NCAA Tournament field to be announced. Get excited. Get ready to make picks. Get ready to agonize over losing a Final Four team early. Get ready for it all.

What better way to get ready for all the action than by prepping your bracket? Sure, the field won't be set until the committee unveils the field on Sunday evening. But there's no better time than now to print off a blank bracket so you can fill in the blanks as they get revealed on Sunday.

You can find the CBS Sports printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here.

If you want to get an idea for what it might look like after the selections are made, CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has you covered here

Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

May the odds be ever in your favor!

