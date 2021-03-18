The 2021 NCAA bracket will feature a handful of legendary coaches, even without the likes of Mike Krzyzewski and John Calipari in the March Madness 2021. Roy Williams, Jim Boeheim, Bill Self and Rick Pitino will all lead their respective teams when the 2021 March Madness bracket tips off with the first round on Friday. Williams, who has the second-most wins (77) in NCAA Tournament history, will lead his North Carolina Tar Heels against the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday in the South Region.

Meanwhile, Boeheim will look to add to his 44 NCAA Tournament wins when the No. 11-seed Syracuse Orange battle the No. 6-seed San Diego State Aztecs in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket. Pitino is back in the Big Dance after guiding Iona to the MAAC Tournament title in his first season with the Gaels. The Hall of Fame coach has led five teams to the NCAA Tournament in his career, and he'll look to lead the Gaels to a shocking upset over No. 2-seed Alabama in the NCAA Tournament 2021. Before making any 2021 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. It also nailed massive upsets last time, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

Three 2021 March Madness bracket games to watch

One key 2021 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 4 Purdue takes on No. 13 North Texas in a first-round matchup in the South Region. Purdue is 5-1 in its last six games, and the Boilermakers have won 14 of their last 18 games played on a Friday. North Texas, meanwhile, can make shots from anywhere on the court, knocking down 47 percent of its field goals this season.

Over in the West, No. 3 Kansas faces a tough No. 14 seed in Eastern Washington. The Jayhawks feature a well-balanced offense, with all five starters averaging double-digit points. The Eagles are scoring 78.0 points per game this season, and they're led by forward Tanner Groves, who's producing 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The junior forward has recorded a double-double in two his last three games.

And in the Midwest, No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers could go a long way in determining 2021 March Madness brackets. The Scarlet Knights are appearing in their first NCAA Tournament since 1991. Rutgers is led by Ron Harper Jr., who's averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Clemson will look to contain Harper with its ferocious defense, which is giving up just 62.0 points per game, the 14th-best mark in Division I college basketball. You can see the model's picks for these games and every other here.

