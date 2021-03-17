Virginia is the reigning NCAA Tournament champion, but the Cavaliers have been dealing with COVID-19 and were forced to withdraw from the ACC Tournament last week. If history is any indication, the Cavaliers may not make a deep run in the 2021 March Madness bracket. That's because no defending champion has advanced past the Sweet 16 since Florida won back-to-back titles in 2006-07. Can you trust the Cavaliers in your 2021 NCAA bracket?

Virginia enters the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the 4-seed in the West Region and will square off against No. 13 Ohio in the first round. Should you back the Bobcats to pull off the upset, or will the Cavaliers make a deep run in the NCAA bracket 2021 and become the first reigning champion to advance past the Sweet 16 in over a decade? Before making any 2021 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. It also nailed massive upsets last time, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

Three 2021 March Madness bracket games to watch

One key 2021 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 6 Texas Tech takes on No. 11 Utah State in a first-round matchup in the South Region. The Red Raiders feature a balanced offensive attack led by Mac McClung. The junior guard is averaging 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Utah State, meanwhile, has been sensational on the defensive end of the floor, giving up an average of 62.2 points per game, the 15th-best mark in college basketball.

In the Midwest, No. 6 San Diego State faces a tough No. 11 seed in Syracuse. The Orange have posted an impressive 23-5 record in the first round of the NCAA Tournament under head coach Jim Boeheim since its expansion in 1985. San Diego State enters the NCAA Tournament 2021 as one of the hottest teams in the country, having won 14 straight games.

In the East, No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure could go a long way in determining 2021 March Madness brackets. This 8 vs. 9 matchup features two completely different styles of play. The Bonnies are a ferocious defensive unit, giving up just 60.4 points per game, which ranks fifth in the country. LSU features a fast-paced offense that's averaging 82.1 points per game, the eighth-best mark in Division I college basketball.

How to make 2021 NCAA bracket predictions

