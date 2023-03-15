Gonzaga was the favorite to win the national championship for almost the entire 2021-22 season, but it ultimately came up short in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs are flying under the radar as a No. 3 seed in the 2023 March Madness bracket, despite still having veteran big man Drew Timme. He averaged 20.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season, leading Gonzaga to a West Coast Conference Tournament title earlier this month. The Bulldogs will face No. 14 seed Grand Canyon on Friday night during the March Madness 2023 schedule.

The loaded West Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket also features No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 seed UCLA and No. 4 seed UConn.

One of the most intriguing 2023 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia in the South Region. The Mountaineers have lost just two of their last six games, both of which came against Kansas, the defending national champions. Meanwhile, Maryland limps into the NCAA Tournament 2023 having lost three of their last four contests. However, the Terrapins play well defensively, giving up just 63.2 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the nation.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston Cougars. San Diego State is flying across the country after winning the Mountain West Conference regular season and tournament titles. The Aztecs only have one player scoring in double-figures, but they have one of the top defenses in college basketball. Charleston punched its ticket to the Big Dance with a 10-game winning streak, cutting down the nets in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament. The Cougars have five players scoring in double-figures, with Ante Brzovic averaging 16.7 points and eight rebounds during three wins in the conference tournament.

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman is another critical matchup in the South. The Cavaliers have experienced two first-round exits and one national championship in their last three trips to the NCAA Tournament. They lost to No. 13 seed Ohio in the opening round two years ago, so they will be motivated to avoid another upset on Thursday. Furman swept the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles to make the NCAA Tournament bracket for the first time since 1980. The Paladins are led by SoCon Player of the Year Jalen Slawson, who averages 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

