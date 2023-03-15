Armed with a No. 1 seed and the 2023 Final Four taking place in their own backyard, the Houston Cougars could be poised for a historic run through the 2023 March Madness bracket. They're also looking to erase their name from the record books as the program with the most all-time Final Four appearances (six) without a title to show for it. However, No. 2 Texas and No. 3 Xavier are in similar pursuits as the Cougars, as none of the top three Midwest seeds in 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket have ever won a national championship.

The same can't be said for No. 4 Indiana, whose five championships rank fourth all-time.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2023 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia in the South Region. These two teams dominated in front of raucous home crowds, but struggled when leaving their friendly confines. Maryland went 5-11 away from home, while WVU was just 6-10. West Virginia has a top-15 offensive efficiency and is among the best at getting to the line (22.8 free throw attempts per game). Maryland has balance on both ends and is one of a dozen teams ranking in the top 40 in offensive and defensive efficiency.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston Cougars. The Aztecs, coming off their eighth MWC title since 2011, have developed into one of the premier mid-major programs in the country. SDSU is experienced and elite on the defensive end and has played in 10 NCAA Tournaments since 2010. Charleston went 31-3 during the regular season and found itself ranked in the top 25 for the first time in 20 years. While the Aztecs excel defensively, the Cougars are among the best offensive teams in college basketball, averaging 80.8 points per game.

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman is another critical matchup in the South. The Paladins ran through the Southern Conference, winning 15 conference games by an average margin of 16 points. They have the SoCon Player of the Year in Jalen Slawson, the only player in Division I averaging at least 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. Meanwhile, Virginia owns wins over Baylor and Duke, and the Cavaliers commit the fewest turnovers per game (8.6) in college basketball. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

