Several surprising storylines emerged when the 2023 March Madness bracket was revealed on Sunday, including Rutgers being KenPom's highest-rated team to be left out of the 2023 NCAA Tournament field. Texas A&M is a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2023 despite finishing second in the SEC in the regular season and as the runner-up in the SEC Tournament. The Aggies will face No. 10 seed Penn State on Thursday during the March Madness 2023 schedule. Which team should you pick to advance in your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Top overall seed Alabama will open its tournament run when it faces the winner of No. 16 seeds Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Those two teams will square off in the 2023 NCAA Tournament First Four in Dayton on Tuesday. Before making any 2023 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2023 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia in the South Region. Inconsistent play kept these teams from a better seed, but they have a combined nine wins against top 25 teams, setting up an intriguing matchup that will produce a challenger in a likely second-round matchup against top-seeded Alabama. Maryland plays relatively slowly and tries to keep games low scoring, while WVU plays quicker and scores more on average, setting up a must-see first-round matchup.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston Cougars. The Aztecs have been to the NCAA Tournament four times in five seasons under head coach Brian Dutcher, but they are still trying to make it out of the Round of 64. This will not be an easy matchup for them, as Charleston raced out to a 21-1 record this season and has five players averaging double-figures.

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman is another critical matchup in the South. The Cavaliers have not been out of the first round since winning the title in 2019, and they were the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in 2018. They are led by a pair of senior guards, though, and have the ninth-ranked defense in the country. Furman punched its ticket when it won the Southern Conference Tournament under head coach Bob Richey. The Paladins have experience as well, featuring senior guard Mike Bothwell and senior forward Jalen Slawson. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

