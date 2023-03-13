The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and the Houston Cougars will hope to rebound from their AAC tournament title loss and play in front of their hometown fans at NRG Stadium in the 2023 Final Four. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region of the 2023 March Madness bracket, where they'll compete with other notable teams like No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Xavier and No. 4 Indiana. Who should you favor from that region as you fill out your 2023 March Madness bracket picks and which Cinderella teams might come out of the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament field?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2023 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia in the South Region. It should be an entertaining affair as these teams look for a shot to take on No. 1 Alabama in the next round. Turnovers could play a pivotal role in who advances from this matchup. Maryland is averaging 10.5 giveaways per game, while West Virginia is committing 13.0.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston Cougars. 5 vs. 12 matchups always garner interest because of the possibility of an upset. This is an intriguing stylistic matchup, with San Diego State priding itself on lockdown defense and Charleston playing an up-tempo offense. San Diego State ranks ninth in the nation in three-point percentage allowed (29.3%), while College of Charleston attempts the second-most three-pointers per game of any team in Division I (30.2).

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman is another critical matchup in the South. After seeing their hopes of making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1980 dashed by a 35-footer at the buzzer in the Southern Conference championship last season, the Paladins returned to the final to exact revenge against UT-Chattanooga this season. Furman already has a school-record 27 wins, but they'll run into an experienced Virginia squad that won a share of the ACC title and made it to the ACC tournament championship game before losing to Duke. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

