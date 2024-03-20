While 2024 March Madness Cinderella teams can be enticing picks in the early rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, they rarely make it to the final weekend. Last year was an exception, as No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic made it all the way to the Final Four, and the Owls are a No. 8 seed in the March Madness bracket 2024. If they get past No. 9 seed Northwestern in the first round, they will likely meet top overall seed UConn in the Round of 32. Do the Owls have a chance to stun the college basketball world again this season?

The other top seeds in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2024 are Purdue, North Carolina and Houston.

In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016. There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks.

Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket revealed,

Three 2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2024 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 San Diego State versus No. 12 UAB. The Aztecs became the first Mountain West team in league history to win a game in the Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four during last year's tournament. They are back in the Big Dance this season after going 24-10 overall, but they are just 10-8 across their last 18 games. UAB stole a bid when it ran the table in its first AAC Tournament, becoming the first No. 4 seed to win the conference tournament.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern in the East Region. The Owls made their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance last year, making a wild run to the Final Four to become the ninth team seeded No. 9 or lower to accomplish that feat. They opened the 2023-24 season ranked No. 10 in the polls before climbing as high as No. 7, but they lost three of their final eight games against AAC opponents. Northwestern is getting set for its third trip to the NCAA Tournament in school history after going 21-11 overall and 12-8 in Big Ten play.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to watch out for: No. 4 seed Auburn will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the East Region. Princeton was expected to emerge from the Ivy League this season, but Yale came out on top at the end of the conference tournament. The Bulldogs are led by All-Ivy League First Team selection Danny Wolf, who is averaging 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He will have his work cut out for him against an Auburn team that is riding a six-game winning streak and was considered under-seeded on Selection Sunday, ranked fourth overall by KenPom's metrics.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 20 upsets by double-digit seeds.