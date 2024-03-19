The UConn Huskies are the defending national champions and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket. The Huskies will play in the East Region of the 2024 March Madness bracket, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight scheduled to be played 90 minutes from UConn's campus at TD Garden Arena in Boston. Will that give UConn a big enough edge to consider putting them back into the Final Four as you enter your 2024 March Madness picks?

Meanwhile, Purdue is a No. 1 seed again after losing in the first round a season ago. Can national player of the year candidate Zach Edey lead the Boilermakers on a run through the NCAA Tournament bracket 2024 or will they be an upset candidate yet again? These are all questions fans will ask as they fill out their 2024 NCAA bracket. Before making any 2024 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016. There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks.

Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2024 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 San Diego State versus No. 12 UAB. The Aztecs are coming off their first Final Four appearance, but were blown out in the national championship game by UConn. They rank No. 20 in the NET rankings, but went just 4-9 in Quad 1 games. Meanwhile, UAB ranked outside the top 100 and had to run in the table in the 2024 AAC Tournament to get into the 2024 NCAA Tournament field. However, Andy Kennedy's squad has been impressive in a tournament setting the last two years, making the NIT final in 2023 in addition to winning the conference tournament this year.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern in the East Region. The Owls are as dangerous as any team in the nation. Not only did they advance to the Final four last year, they also beat Arizona, Texas A&M, Charleston and UAB, among other quality opponents, this season. However, Northwestern has a standout scorer in Boo Buie (19.2 points per game) and three regulars -- Buie, Ryan Langborg and Ty Berry -- who all shoot higher than 41% from 3-point range.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to watch out for: No. 4 seed Auburn will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the East Region. The metrics love Auburn after they won the SEC Tournament. The Tigers rank fifth in NET and fourth in KenPom's adjusted efficiency margin. However, they were a disappointing 3-7 in Quad 1 games and that cost them in seeding. Now, Auburn will take on a Yale squad that just won the Ivy League Tournament and is anchored by 7-footer Danny Wolf. He averaged 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season and Yale was top 100 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 20 upsets by double-digit seeds.