The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket is set, with 68 men's basketball teams headed to March Madness 2021 with an eye on cutting down the nets and hoisting the trophy. Only once in history has a No. 1 seed lost to a No. 16 team in the first round, as the UMBC Retrievers shocked the No. 1 seeded Virginia Cavaliers in 2018. Can a 16-over-1 upset happen again in the NCAA Tournament 2021?

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. It also nailed massive upsets last time, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

Three 2021 March Madness bracket games to watch

One 2021 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 8 Oklahoma takes on No. 9 Missouri in the West Regional on Saturday. At 15-10, the Sooners lost five of their last six games, including to Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Austin Reaves leads Oklahoma in scoring at 17.7 points per game, rebounds with 5.7 boards per game, and assists with 4.7 per contest. Missouri fell short against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Dru Smith scores 16.9 points per game for the Tigers (16-9).

Also in the West Regional, No. 5 Creighton (20-8) meets up with No. 12 UC Santa Barbara in the Round of 64. The Blue Jays made it to the Big East Tournament finals before being steamrolled by Georgetown om Saturday night. Marcus Zegarowski leads Creighton with 15.5 points per game. The Gouchos are 22-4 and captured the Big West Tournament to earn an automatic berth, downing UC Irvine on Saturday night. JaQuouri McLaughlin leads UC Santa Barbara with 16.2 points per game.

The third matchup the model is watching is also in the West Regional, as No. 4 Virginia takes on No. 13 Ohio. The Cavaliers are 18-6 after being unable to play in the ACC Tournament semifinals due to COVID-19. Sam Hauser leads Virginia with 16.0 points per game. Ohio (16-7) won the MAC Tournament to earn an automatic bid, beating Buffalo, 84-69. Jason Preston leads Ohio in scoring with 16.6 points per game.

How to make 2021 NCAA bracket predictions

