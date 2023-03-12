The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. There will be 68 teams in the 2023 March Madness field vying to cut down the nets at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 3. They will try to join recent champions like Kansas, Baylor, Virginia, Villanova, North Carolina and Duke. The NCAA bracket 2023 gets underway with the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday, March 14. Thirty-two teams will qualify into the 2023 March Madness bracket, while the rest of the 2023 NCAA Tournament field will be comprised of 36 at-large bids.

Top 2023 March Madness teams to watch

Here's a look at four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament favorites who could be the top overall seed on Selection Sunday 2023:

Houston Cougars: Kevin Sampson's AAC squad is no stranger to deep March runs. In fact, the Cougars have at least made it the Elite Eight in the past two tournaments. They'll likely be in the hunt again this year since they boast standout defensive metrics and have multiple proven scorers like guard Marcus Sasser and forward Jarace Walker.

Kansas Jayhawks: The defending champions dusted off a three-game losing streak in January, going 9-2 to conclude the regular season. Several of the key contributors from last year's squad that cut the net down are gone, but junior forward Jalen Wilson averages 20 points per game. Freshman Gradey Dick has knocked down more than 40% of his three-pointers this season, giving the Jayhawks multiple players who can get hot and spark a run despite falling in the Big 12 Championship game.

Alabama Crimson Tide: Coach Nate Oats has quickly built the Tide into one of the most talented teams in the nation. Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney are likely first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Tide rank sixth nationally in scoring offense and are one of the most efficient defensive squads in the nation.

Purdue Boilermakers: After a 22-1 start to the season, the Boilermakers stumbled down the stretch, but they still boast one of the nation's most dominant big men, 7-foot-4 star Zach Edey. He averages more than 20 points per game and alters countless shots defensively, making him a two-way presence who can carry Purdue deep. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

