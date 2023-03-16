Arizona has been a No. 1 seed (in 2022) and No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket Tommy Lloyd's two seasons at the helm. The Wildcats' success this season has come without three key players from last year's team, all of whom were selected in the top 33 picks of the 2022 NBA Draft. This year's Arizona squad went 28-6 and won the Pac-12 Tournament Championship last weekend ahead of March Madness 2023. Entering the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket led by second team All-American, forward Azuolas Tubelis, who topped the conference in points (19.3 per game) and rebounds (9.3 per game), the Wildcats will try to improve upon their Sweet 16 appearance last season.

For Arizona to advance as the No. 2 seed in the South Region of the 2023 NCAA bracket, they would need to defeat No. 15 Princeton and the winner of No. 7 Missouri and No. 10 Utah State. With a likely matchup in the Sweet Sixteen against No. 3 Baylor or No. 6 Creighton, Arizona would face top seed Alabama in the Elite Eight if they made it that far in the NCAA Tournament 2023. Can the Wildcats pull a minor upset to advance to their first Final Four since 2001?

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

A first-round matchup in the South worth keeping an eye on is No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia. The only two wins Maryland has recorded away from home since November were against Big 10 cellar-dweller Minnesota. They lost three of their final four games heading into the 2023 NCAA Tournament and coach Kevin Willard has only won one NCAA Tournament game in his career. Meanwhile, West Virginia's Bob Huggins is 4-1 in first round games at the school.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 12 Charleston Cougars in the South Region. The Aztecs rank 29th nationally in points per game allowed (63.6) and are led by senior guard Matt Bradley (12.9 PPG). Charleston averages 80.8 points per game and went 31-3 during the regular season. In order to avoid the upset, the Aztecs will likely need to slow the pace and prevent the Cougars from excelling in transition.

A 2023 March Madness matchup to look out for: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman in the South. Virginia is seeking consistency in the NCAA Tournament 2023, as its last three trips have included two first-round exits and a national championship. The Cavaliers are led by fifth-year senior guard Kihei Clark, who was a member of the 2019 title team. Furman has an experienced roster as well, with SoCon Player of the Year Jalen Slawson and all-conference member Mike Bothwell opting to return this season after losing in the conference title game last year. The Paladins have not played since beating Chattanooga in the SoCon final on March 6. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

