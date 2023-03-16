The Kentucky Wildcats will try to add to their trophy collection when the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket gets underway on Thursday. The Wildcats rank second among all college basketball teams with eight NCAA titles, one of which was won under current head coach John Calipari in 2012. Calipari ranks fifth among all-time college basketball coaches with 56 NCAA Tournament wins while coaching Kentucky, Memphis and Massachusetts. He leads the No. 6 Wildcats into battle once again in the 2023 March Madness bracket, starting with a Friday matchup against the No. 11 Providence Friars.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2023 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers. The Terrapins had a spotless record at home during conference play, but only won five road games. While the Mountaineers haven't been much better away from home, they recorded a road victory against Iowa State and won four of their last six games, excluding two losses to No. 1 seed Kansas.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 12 Charleston Cougars in the South Region. Both teams enter the NCAA Tournament 2023 full of confidence, with San Diego State going 9-1 in its last 10 games and Charleston winning its last 10 straight. The Cougars are tapped as an early upset team, making this game even more for a must-watch.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to watch out for: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman in the South. The Cavaliers might be the much higher seed, but they are only two-possession favorites in the 2023 NCAA Tournament odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Furman enters the NCAA Tournament 2023 with experience and talent, as seniors Jalen Slawson and Mike Bothwell opted to stay at the mid-major school for one more season. Slawson averages 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and earned SoCon Player of the Year honors. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

