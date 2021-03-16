The 2021 NCAA Tournament will unfold later this week, and fans everywhere are beginning to take a long look at every matchup in the 2021 March Madness bracket. Top-seeded Gonzaga is the only remaining undefeated team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs enter March Madness 2021 as the favorites to cut down the nets. The Bulldogs will square off against the winner of the 16 seed play-in game between Norfolk State and Appalachian State. Gonzaga will also have to get past schools like Kansas, Iowa, Virginia and Oregon if the Zags want to represent the West Region in the Final Four.

Will the Bulldogs become the first team since the Indiana Hoosiers in 1976 to go undefeated and cut down the nets in the National Championship? Or will Mark Few's team fall short of its ultimate goal? Before making any 2021 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. It also nailed massive upsets last time, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2021 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2021 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2021 March Madness bracket games to watch

One key 2021 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 8 Oklahoma takes on No. 9 Missouri in a first-round matchup in the West Region. The Sooners limp into this contest having lost five of their last six games, including a 69-62 setback against Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament. Missouri, meanwhile, has lost six of its last nine. However, the Tigers have won six of their last 10 meetings against the Sooners.

In the South, No. 5 Villanova faces a tough No. 12 seed in Winthrop. Villanova enters March Madness 2021 with a 16-6 record, but the Wildcats have been hampered by injuries in recent weeks. Villanova will be without senior guard Collin Gillespie (knee), who averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds this season. Winthrop, meanwhile, is one of the hottest teams in the country, boasting a 23-1 overall record.

In the Midwest Region, No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State could go a long way in determining 2021 March Madness brackets. The Beavers secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament 2021 after beating Colorado in the Pac-12 title game. Oregon State enters Friday's matchup having won six of its last seven games. Meanwhile, Tennessee could be without John Fulkerson against the Beavers after the senior forward suffered a facial fracture against Florida in the SEC Tournament. Fulkerson is contributing 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Volunteers this season. You can see the model's picks for these games and every other here.

How to make 2021 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins those three tournament-defining matchups? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2021 bracket? And which underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 15 of the 26 double-digit seed upsets the past four years.