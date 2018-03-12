NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness 2018 tournament bracket, seeds, games
The NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled during Sunday's Selection Show
The field of 68 teams has been announced and the matchups are locked in. That means the March Madness bracket is ready to be attacked with knowledge by your sharpie. Go forth and beat your friends, family, and coworkers.
So before the action kicks into gear on Thursday and Friday, make sure to print off the official bracket for you and everyone in your family or office. Mark up your bracket and rest assured knowing that you've got your picks locked down.
So were there any big stunners in the bracket reveal? In a word, no. As expected, Virginia, Kansas, Xavier and Villanova all earned No. 1 seeds. Not a big surprise. The real surprises came on the bubble where Baylor, Louisville, Marquette, Middle Tennessee, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Saint Mary's and Southern Cal were all snubbed.
Those snubs meant that Oklahoma and Trae Young snuck in despite just two wins since February. Syracuse also earned an at-large bid despite a putrid resume, and Alabama, which saw a deep run in the SEC Tournament unofficially punch its ticket, earned a No. 9 seed.
