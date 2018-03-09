NCAA Tournament 2018: When is Selection Sunday? TV channel, live stream, time, date
Every pertinent detail about Selection Sunday -- from date to time, and what channel to catch the reveal
March Madness officially kicks into high gear on Selection Sunday, when the NCAA selection committee reveals the field of 68 teams named to the NCAA Tournament and where, when and who they're playing.
Like clockwork, everyone across the country waits on pins and needles as Greg Gumbel and the studio crew meticulously unveil the bracket region-by-region. There's never a shortage of drama, fun and intrigue on one of the sport's hallmark days.
This year the show will be televised on TBS on March 11, which will also be the home of the Final Four on March 31. The rest of the NCAA Tournament games will appear on CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV.
Here's how and when you can catch the Selection Sunday reveal this year.
Viewing information
- TV: TBS
- Date: March 11, 2018
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Stream: NCAA.com/march-madness-live
