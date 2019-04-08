NCAA championship 2019: How to watch Virginia vs. Texas Tech streaming on CBS All Access
Here's what you need to know to watch the March Madness finale
Virginia and Texas Tech is a fascinating matchup, featuring two of the toughest defenses in the country. Texas Tech fought its way the championship game behind a defense that made team after team look simply horrible, whereas Virginia made it with a tough style of play and some ice-cold free throws from Kyle Guy.
Virginia, the No. 1 seed in its portion of the bracket, will be playing against the No. 3 seeded Red Raiders. Expect a low-scoring affair from both of these teams, as they commit to their defensive-oriented style.
Here's how to watch Virginia and Texas Tech.
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
- When: Monday, 9:20 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: March Madness Live, CBS All Access on connected devices (try for free)
There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices on CBS All Access. Viewers can use:
- iOS
- Android
- Windows
- Amazon tablets
- Vizio
Or watch through connected devices, including:
- Apple TV
- Roku
- Android TV
- Chromecast
- Amazon Fire
- Xbox One
- Playstation 4
