NCAA championship 2019: How to watch Virginia vs. Texas Tech streaming on CBS All Access

Virginia and Texas Tech is a fascinating matchup, featuring two of the toughest defenses in the country. Texas Tech fought its way the championship game behind a defense that made team after team look simply horrible, whereas Virginia made it with a tough style of play and some ice-cold free throws from Kyle Guy.

Virginia, the No. 1 seed in its portion of the bracket, will be playing against the No. 3 seeded Red Raiders. Expect a low-scoring affair from both of these teams, as they commit to their defensive-oriented style.

Here's how to watch Virginia and Texas Tech.

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

When: Monday, 9:20 p.m. ET



Monday, 9:20 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis



U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis TV: CBS



CBS Online streaming: March Madness Live, CBS All Access on connected devices (try for free)

There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices on CBS All Access. Viewers can use:

iOS

Android

Windows

Amazon tablets

Vizio

Or watch through connected devices, including: