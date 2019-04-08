NCAA championship 2019: How to watch Virginia vs. Texas Tech streaming on CBS All Access

Here's what you need to know to watch the March Madness finale

Virginia and Texas Tech is a fascinating matchup, featuring two of the toughest defenses in the country. Texas Tech fought its way the championship game behind a defense that made team after team look simply horrible, whereas Virginia made it with a tough style of play and some ice-cold free throws from Kyle Guy.

Virginia, the No. 1 seed in its portion of the bracket, will be playing against the No. 3 seeded Red Raiders. Expect a low-scoring affair from both of these teams, as they commit to their defensive-oriented style.

Here's how to watch Virginia and Texas Tech.

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

  • When: Monday, 9:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: March Madness Live, CBS All Access on connected devices (try for free)

There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices on CBS All Access. Viewers can use: 

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows
  • Amazon tablets
  • Vizio

Or watch through connected devices, including: 

  • Apple TV
  • Roku
  • Android TV
  • Chromecast
  • Amazon Fire
  • Xbox One
  • Playstation 4
Our Latest Stories
Round by Round
Pick the Champ for Prizes
PICK
Stream Live News & Highlights
Watch on CBS Sports HQ