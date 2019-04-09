NCAA championship 2019: Tony Bennett's championship speech to Virginia inspired by Rocky Balboa

MINNEAPOLIS -- Virginia coach Tony Bennett brought the heavyweight gloves out for his championship speech on the court Monday night. In discussing the ups and downs his Cavaliers team experienced to get to the pinnacle of the sport, Bennett referenced a poster of Rocky Balboa from his office as an example of what he wanted -- and got -- from this team.

"I don't know if all these guys will remember this, but when they come into my office I got a poster of Rocky on the steps, and I told them, 'I just want a chance at a title fight one day, that's all we want,'" Bennett said. "These guys came to fight in this title and now we're the champs. I'm so thankful because this is a great story."

Bennett also referenced another moment earlier on Monday before the game in which he played a song for his team to remind them of all they've endured and overcome to get here.

"I played a song for them today called 'Hills and Valleys' by Tauren Wells and it just means that you're never alone in the hills and the valleys and we faced those from last year to this year. The credit goes to these young men and I can't wait to celebrate with my wife and my kids and my parents. I do want to thank the Lord and my Savior."

Bennett and his Virginia team overcame a lot to get here. From a year ago when they lost to No. 16 seed UMBC, the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a 16, to cutting the nets down on Monday, it's incredible just how far they came from the butt of the joke to the toast of the town.

"We have a saying about the most faithful wins and these guys stayed so faithful," Bennett said. "Obviously we had some amazing plays. This is about the young men, they made the plays, they did the stuff. Coaches get too much credit when it goes well and they get too much blame when it goes bad. These young men deserve this championship. I'm so happy."