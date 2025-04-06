After Saturday's wild Final Four, we are now down to two teams remaining to battle for the NCAA Tournament title. It will be Houston vs. Florida in the national championship game Monday in San Antonio to determine who will be cutting down the nets to close the 2024-25 college basketball season.

It will be a classic battle of No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament championship, but we were always going to get that after all four No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four. But getting Houston vs. Florida for the title is sure to lead to an entertaining game on Monday.

The Gators will be looking for their first title since 2007 after beating Auburn in the semifinals. The Cougars will be aiming for their first NCAA championship after an improbable comeback vs. Duke in the other semifinal.

Florida opened as a slight favorite over Houston, but it's sure to be a memorable NCAA championship game at the Alamodome.

With the Final Four here and the season almost over, college basketball fans not only should have their own NCAA Tournament bracket to keep track of the games during March Madness, but a clean one that is printable and updated.

And this is where you'll get it now that we have officially reached the second weekend of the Big Dance. You know you want it. You know you need need it

If you're looking for a place to print out a clean bracket, here it is. Be sure to bookmark and/or favorite this — we'll be sure to keep this link live and available for you to print out a 2025 March Madness bracket for whenever you need it between now and the end of the men's tournament.

Download your 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket here.

To keep up with the NCAA tourney, be sure to follow all of our coverage at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app, but beyond that, the Eye on College Basketball podcast will have nightly recaps after every round of the tournament through the bracket. Head here to subscribe on YouTube, or here for subscription on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

As usual, CBS Sports has a variety of methods in which you can view the bracket on the device of your choice.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports will combine to provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Basketball competition officially tipped Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four contested in Dayton, Ohio and concludes with the NCAA Championship Game April 7 in San Antonio on CBS.

