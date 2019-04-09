NCAA championship: Virginia becomes fifth different ACC program to win national title in basketball

Virginia's 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech for the 2019 national championship gave the ACC its third title in five seasons and 15th overall, tying the Pac-12 for the lead in that category. The ACC has also been in four of the last five championship games, with UNC losing to Villanova in the 2016 title game.

Virginia also becomes the fifth different school to win a national championship while a member of the ACC. Duke, Maryland (now in Big Ten), North Carolina, NC State are the others.

The Cavaliers were making only their third Final Four appearance and first since 1984. No team has gone anywhere near that long between its most recent Final Four and its first title.

Former Virginia star Ralph Sampson was a rookie in the NBA back in 1984, but he did lead the Cavaliers to their first Final Four in 1981. Those were really the last glory days for Virginia basketball. The Cavaliers have only made five Sweet 16s in that time and advanced to the Elite Eight in three of those seasons.

While Virginia is the victim of the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history, it is also on the wrong end of the biggest upset in college basketball history. In 1982, the Sampson-led Cavaliers lost to then NAIA member Chaminade 77-72. The Cavaliers were the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll at the time of the loss. His Virginia teams never got the redemption this one did.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten is still looking for its first national title since Michigan State took home the hardware in 2000.

Since that 2000 title, the league has had seven teams lose the championship game, including Michigan last season and Wisconsin in 2015. There have also been six other Big Ten teams lose in the national semifinals. Four of those losses belong to the Spartans, so MSU feels like it's due.

The Big Ten and the much maligned Pac -12 have tied for winning the most games above their expected win total. Each has won three more games than anticipated, according to seed. Oregon's hot run to a league title and a Sweet 16 led the Pac-12's better than expected performance.

Texas Tech was looking to become just the third current member of the Big 12 to win a national title. Kansas has won three, most recently in 2008. Oklahoma State also has two championships, but those came in 1945 and 1946.

Auburn would have been the fourth current member of the SEC with an NCAA Tournament title if the Tigers had come through. Kentucky has eight championships, last winning in 2012. Florida won back to back titles in 2006 and 2007 and Arkansas won the championship in 1994.

NCAA Tournament record by conference

Conference (teams) Record Expected record ACC (7) 15-6 21-6 SEC (7) 12-7 11-7 Big Ten (8) 13-8 10-8 West Coast (2) 3-2 4-2 Big 12 (6) 8-6 7-6 Pac-12 (3) 4-3 1-3 Ohio Valley (2) 2-2 1-2 Atlantic Sun (1) 1-1 0-1 Big West (1) 1-1 0-1 MAC (1) 1-1 1-1 Northeast (1) 1-1 0-1 Southern (1) 1-1 1-1 Summit (1) 1-1 1-1 American (4) 3-4 3-4 Big East (4) 1-4 2-4 Atlantic 10 (2) 0-2 1-1 Mountain West (2) 0-2 2-2

Note: America East, Big Sky, Big South, Colonial, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, Patriot, Southland, Sun Belt, SWAC, WAC were all 0-1 in the NCAA Tournament