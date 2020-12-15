The NCAA is expected to vote Wednesday on a motion that would make all basketball transfers immediately eligible in 2020-21. If approved, the waiver would afford players currently ineligible but on rosters to be restored eligibility.

These waivers would only be handed out to players who were sitting after transferring for the first time from a four-year institution, and only those who were enrolled full-time in the fall semester of 2020 would qualify. It will ostensibly serve as a blanket waiver to provide flexibility for players and teams in the midst of the pandemic.

Such a measure is different from the one-time transfer exemption still being considered for implementation next year, but the vote could theoretically serve as a harbinger for how that exemption is voted on. As The Athletic reported, the immediate eligibility motion is expected to pass, and there is broad support for a one-time transfer exemption. Current NCAA rules dictate that players transferring must sit out a year.

Many players who transferred after last season and applied for an immediate eligibility waiver have already been granted relief, including Texas Tech's Mac McClung, Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard and Kentucky's Olivier Sarr. But there remains a large swath of players who applied for waivers who had them denied but will now be allowed to play for their teams