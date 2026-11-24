Happy Thanksgiving! This is the perfect week to post up at the in-laws and watch plenty of college basketball. Wednesday's slate is loaded with outstanding games from morning till the wee hours of the night.

This is the time of year when all the preseason optimism can go away in a hurry. Beating up on lesser competition in non-conference play is all fun and games. This is the meat and potatoes where the big dawgs go toe-to-toe. Strengths and weaknesses will be on full display.

Let's dive into predictions for the top games on Wednesday's slate.

College basketball rankings: Keep an eye on the 5-0 Ole Miss Rebels scratching right outside the Top 25 And 1 Gary Parrish

No. 2 Virginia vs. Marquette

12 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Virginia's combination of size, shooting and elite role allocation makes it one of the toughest covers in the country. Marquette's defense is going to try to heat Virginia up, but Ryan Odom's crew has done a really nice job of spreading the wealth and finding mismatches all over the place. Putting two to the ball against Virginia is usually a bad idea because all five guys can pass.

Even Virginia's big man tandem of Thijs de Ridder and Johann Grunloh are expert playmakers who can find cutters or weak-side shooters. Marquette's defense is up to No. 15 on KenPom.com, but this is easily the most connected offense the Golden Eagles will have faced all year. Marquette can't hang without drilling double-digit 3s. The pick: Virginia -4.5 -- Isaac Trotter



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Cameron Salerno Isaac Trotter UVA -4.5 Virginia Virginia Virginia Virginia Virginia SU Virginia Virginia Virginia Virginia Virginia

No. 20 LSU vs. Arizona State

2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network (Channel finder) and streaming on CBSSports.com: LSU's roster has been talked about more than anything, especially in light of the drama surrounding RJ Luis Jr. The truth: this LSU roster is good enough without Luis. Donovan Dent is back to looking like his old self while Michael Ruzic looks like a legit draft prospect. I was bullish on this LSU roster coming into the season despite Will Wade building it in very unconventional fashion. This is LSU's second big test of the season. Even though Paulius Murauskas is playing at an elite level, LSU wins this game and does it pretty easily. The pick: LSU -4.5 -- Cameron Salerno

Texas A&M vs. Xavier

2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free): Texas A&M's offense is humming like a top-10 unit right now ... for good reason. It has shooting at all five positions, opening up the lane for PJ Haggerty to get downhill at will. Xavier was just torched by Iowa stretch big Trevin Jirak. Texas A&M could press some of those hot spots. Plus, Bucky McMillan has the deeper team with far more offensive talent. All Aggies for me in this spot because Xavier likes to play a run-and-gun game, but that's what Texas A&M does best. The pick: Texas A&M -5.5 -- IT



No. 24 Memphis vs. Penn State

5 p.m. on ESPNU, fuboTV (try for free): People aren't talking enough about Memphis this season. The Tigers have one of the best resumes in the sport with wins over VCU, Iowa State and Louisville. The key stat to watch in this game is 3-pointers made by Memphis. The Tigers rank No. 24 in 3-point field goal percentage, while Penn State's defense is allowing opponents to shoot just 25.2% from beyond the arc, which ranks inside the top 20 among all Division I teams. If Memphis can knock down shots from beyond the arc, it will cover the spread easily. The pick: Memphis -4.5 -- CS

No. 10 UConn vs. No. 16 Duke

7 p.m. on Amazon Prime: Arizona used an interesting recipe to beat UConn 85-79 Wednesday that Duke could be in position to replicate. The Wildcats chose to top-lock a bunch of UConn's off-ball screens to try and blow up the action and funnel everything toward shot-blocker Motiejus Krivas in the middle of the floor. Duke can do that too, with big man Patrick Ngongba holding down the fort on the back end. He has to avoid foul trouble, but Duke has the size, strength and length on the perimeter with Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins to give some of UConn's shooters some issues.

Turning defense into offense has to be the recipe for Duke because I don't think this offense is in a great position right now to score against a set UConn halfcourt defense. Silas Demary Jr. and Jayden Ross are just way too good defensively, and Duke hasn't found the right mix offensively. That said, Duke is due to make some shots, and it's the deeper, bigger team. Plus, UConn big man Na'jai Hines seems to always be in foul trouble. If that happens, Duke is going to salt this one away. The Khamenia injury looms large. The pick: Duke +2 -- IT



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Cameron Salerno Isaac Trotter UConn -2 UConn Duke Duke UConn Duke SU UConn Duke Duke UConn Duke

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