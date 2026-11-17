There is no movement in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. But, rest assured, I will not be able to use that sentence Wednesday morning -- no chance, because Tuesday night's schedule is so loaded that a shakeup is all but guaranteed.
There are two ranked-on-ranked matchups in true home-road environments, which are the best kinds of college basketball games. Those matchups are:
- Illinois at Duke
- Michigan State at Tennessee
That first game tips at 7 p.m. ET and features the teams ranked No. 12 (Illinois) and No. 5 (Duke) in the Top 25 And 1. That second game tips at 9 p.m. ET and features the teams ranked No. 4 (Michigan State) and No. 14 (Tennessee) in the Top 25 And 1.
If you want picks, here they are.
And if you want another game that could impact these rankings, how about Arkansas-Indiana inside New York's Madison Square Garden -- one day after the Razorbacks secured an agreement with five-star Class of 2027 point guard Cayden Daughtry? It'll be the first time Arkansas' John Calipari has coached against Indiana since the 2016 NCAA Tournament, and it'll be the second cool college basketball game in Midtown Manhattan in a span of three days, following St. John's beating Syracuse inside the same building Sunday.
The Daughtry news is huge, by the way.
The 6-foot point guard who broke Peach Jam records last summer secured a deal with Arkansas reportedly worth around $4 million. The agreement makes him a part of a long list of elite prospects to commit to Calipari over the years -- among them future No. 1 overall picks in the NBA Draft like Derrick Rose, John Wall, Anthony Davis and Karl Anthony Towns, not to mention two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, NBA champion Jamal Murray and Sixers star Tyrese Maxey.
Whether Daughtry will ever be picked where some of those players were picked in the NBA Draft, or if he'll ever have the NBA careers some of those players have had, is very much up for debate because he's a small guard in a league that's getting bigger in the backcourt. But, that acknowledged, there is no doubt that he has all of the tools to be an awesome college basketball player, perhaps for five years inside Bud Walton Arena.
As I've said many times on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, Daughtry is exactly the type of high school prospect I'd be trying to secure if I were a high-major coach, because he's perfect for the college game but not necessarily as attractive to NBA franchises because of physical limitations, real or perceived. Put another way, it's not hard to imagine a scenario where Daughtry re-evaluates his situation after every season and concludes his best option is to remain at Arkansas for many millions of dollars until his eligibility is exhausted.
(That sound you hear is the Hogs being called.)
Bottom line, Monday was a great day for Arkansas, which is No. 16 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Razorbacks are listed as 2.5-point favorites Tuesday over an Indiana team that's unranked but 4-0 with a victory over Syracuse. It'll be Arkansas' first game inside MSG since the Razorbacks beat Michigan in December 2024. Calipari is 16-12 all-time as a college coach at Madison Square Garden while on the sideline at four different schools -- namely UMass, Memphis, Kentucky and Arkansas.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Friday's 83-54 win over Merrimack. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Notre Dame.
|--
|4-0
|2
UConn
|Braylon Mullins finished with 22 points and three assists in Friday's 84-68 win over Ohio State. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Arizona.
|--
|4-0
|3
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 30 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 89-69 win over Kentucky. The Jayhawks' next gameis Tuesday vs. UNLV in the Players Era in Las Vegas.
|--
|3-0
|4
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears finished with 24 points and nine assists in Friday's 106-72 win over Northern Iowa. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Tennessee.
|--
|4-0
|5
Duke
|Dame Sarr finished with 12 points and four rebounds in Friday's 90-47 win over SIUE. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Illinois.
|--
|3-1
|6
Texas
|Isaiah Johnson finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 75-72 win over Baylor. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Southern Utah.
|--
|4-0
|7
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 87-83 win at Maryland. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Old Dominion.
|--
|5-0
|8
St. John's
|Tounde Yessoufou finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 79-62 win over Syracuse. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday against Siena.
|--
|4-0
|9
Houston
|Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 17 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 92-46 win over Jacksonville State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Rutgers.
|--
|3-0
|10
UCLA
|Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Monday's 105-66 win over Long Beach State. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday against Cal State Fullerton.
|--
|4-0
|11
Texas Tech
|Dakari Spear finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 88-37 win over Stonehill. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against LSU New Orleans.
|--
|4-0
|12
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Friday's 108-86 win over Sam Houston. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|3-1
|13
Arizona
|Caleb Holt finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 80-69 win at Auburn. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against UConn.
|--
|3-1
|14
Tennessee
|Terrence Hill Jr. finished with 19 points and five assists in Friday's 83-78 win over Tennessee State. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Michigan State.
|--
|3-0
|15
Miami
|Brent Bland finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Friday's 94-52 win over North Alabama. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday against Rider.
|--
|3-1
|16
Arkansas
|Billy Richmond III finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 79-66 win over Central Arkansas. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday against Indiana.
|--
|3-1
|17
Alabama
|Amari Allen finished with 24 points and five assists in Friday's 82-76 win over Seton Hall. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Kennesaw State.
|--
|4-0
|18
LSU
|Donovan Dent finished with 23 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 81-80 win over Gonzaga. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Louisiana Monroe.
|--
|4-0
|19
Gonzaga
|Davis Fogle missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 81-80 loss to LSU. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Montana State.
|--
|2-1
|20
Michigan
|Moustapha Thiam finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 123-79 win over William & Mary. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|3-1
|21
USC
|Alijah Arenas finished with 21 points and six assists in Sunday's 122-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Trojans' next game is Thursday against Tarleton State.
|--
|4-0
|22
BYU
|Robert Wright III finished with 22 points and seven assists in Thursday's 86-71 win over Montana State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Northern Colorado.
|--
|4-0
|23
Vanderbilt
|Ace Glass finished with 19 points and four assists in Friday's 89-62 win over Prairie View A&M. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|4-0
|24
Nebraska
|Braden Frager finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 102-75 win over Boise State. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against South Dakota.
|--
|4-0
|25
Memphis
|Jayden Reid finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 98-78 win over Louisville. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Evansville.
|--
|3-1
|26
Louisville
|Seth Trimble missed nine of the 15 shots he attempted in Sunday's 98-78 loss at Memphis. The Cardinals' next game is Thursday against Stetson.
|--
|2-1