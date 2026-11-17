There is no movement in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. But, rest assured, I will not be able to use that sentence Wednesday morning -- no chance, because Tuesday night's schedule is so loaded that a shakeup is all but guaranteed.

There are two ranked-on-ranked matchups in true home-road environments, which are the best kinds of college basketball games. Those matchups are:

Illinois at Duke

Michigan State at Tennessee

That first game tips at 7 p.m. ET and features the teams ranked No. 12 (Illinois) and No. 5 (Duke) in the Top 25 And 1. That second game tips at 9 p.m. ET and features the teams ranked No. 4 (Michigan State) and No. 14 (Tennessee) in the Top 25 And 1.

If you want picks, here they are.

And if you want another game that could impact these rankings, how about Arkansas-Indiana inside New York's Madison Square Garden -- one day after the Razorbacks secured an agreement with five-star Class of 2027 point guard Cayden Daughtry? It'll be the first time Arkansas' John Calipari has coached against Indiana since the 2016 NCAA Tournament, and it'll be the second cool college basketball game in Midtown Manhattan in a span of three days, following St. John's beating Syracuse inside the same building Sunday.

The Daughtry news is huge, by the way.

The 6-foot point guard who broke Peach Jam records last summer secured a deal with Arkansas reportedly worth around $4 million. The agreement makes him a part of a long list of elite prospects to commit to Calipari over the years -- among them future No. 1 overall picks in the NBA Draft like Derrick Rose, John Wall, Anthony Davis and Karl Anthony Towns, not to mention two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, NBA champion Jamal Murray and Sixers star Tyrese Maxey.

Five-star point guard and Peach Jam star Cayden Daughtry commits to Arkansas over FSU in epic 11th-hour twist Isaac Trotter

Whether Daughtry will ever be picked where some of those players were picked in the NBA Draft, or if he'll ever have the NBA careers some of those players have had, is very much up for debate because he's a small guard in a league that's getting bigger in the backcourt. But, that acknowledged, there is no doubt that he has all of the tools to be an awesome college basketball player, perhaps for five years inside Bud Walton Arena.

As I've said many times on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, Daughtry is exactly the type of high school prospect I'd be trying to secure if I were a high-major coach, because he's perfect for the college game but not necessarily as attractive to NBA franchises because of physical limitations, real or perceived. Put another way, it's not hard to imagine a scenario where Daughtry re-evaluates his situation after every season and concludes his best option is to remain at Arkansas for many millions of dollars until his eligibility is exhausted.

(That sound you hear is the Hogs being called.)

Bottom line, Monday was a great day for Arkansas, which is No. 16 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Razorbacks are listed as 2.5-point favorites Tuesday over an Indiana team that's unranked but 4-0 with a victory over Syracuse. It'll be Arkansas' first game inside MSG since the Razorbacks beat Michigan in December 2024. Calipari is 16-12 all-time as a college coach at Madison Square Garden while on the sideline at four different schools -- namely UMass, Memphis, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Top 25 And 1 rankings