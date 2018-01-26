NCAA investigating UConn men's basketball program
The inquiry into the Huskies reportedly involves areas of recruiting
The NCAA has notified UConn it is opening up an investigation into its men's basketball program.
The news was first reported by the New Haven Register and confirmed by the university on Thursday in a statement.
"We are working closely with the NCAA enforcement division," the school said in a statement. "We will appropriately address and respond to this inquiry and continue cooperating fully with the NCAA as this process moves forward. Until that time, we will have no further comment."
According to the New Haven Register, the exact nature of the probe is still unknown, but "some, if not all, involves areas of recruiting, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation."
The news of the NCAA probe comes nearly four months to the day since a federal grand jury announced findings that implicated four college basketball assistants and 10 individuals in total in nefarious recruiting practices and exerting influence over student-athletes for monetary gain in a bribery scheme. Among those who lost their jobs as a result of the FBI's findings include ex-Louisville coach Rick Pitino and Southern California's Tony Bland, the latter of which was fired on Thursday.
UConn is 11-9 on the season.
