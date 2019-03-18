NCAA March Madness 2019: Duke looks ready to dominate as tournament's top overall seed
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell break down the No. 1 overall seed
With the March Madness bracket set, it's time look ahead and start weighing the best teams in the tournament. The first team to look at, of course, is the No. 1 overall seed in Duke. With Zion Williamson back and playing as well as ever, the Blue Devils look like the team to beat this year.
Alongside Williamson is R.J. Barrett, another lottery pick, who has also had an excellent year. Williamson and Barrett make arguably the best one-two punch in the country, although when the first punch is Williamson it's usually a knockout anyway.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell begin to tackle the bracket, putting heavy emphasis on Duke as the frontrunner. Bell mentions that Williamson's winning drive is a key factor in Duke's success this season, and that should translate over to the tournament. Bell thinks that the duo can handle this stage, since they came out of high school NBA ready, the bright lights of the tourney won't be too bright for them. Williamson and Barrett are just 18 years old, but there's not reason to think they'll slow down during the biggest tournament in sports.
Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.
